Help Battle Ground Police Identify Suspect—KLOG 100.7 News

Battle Ground Police are asking the public to assist in identifying a suspected thief.

On Friday, August 7th just after 10pm, video surveillance at the Walmart on 15th Avenue picked up a young white man placing three boxes of wine into a black Nike backpack, and then leaving the store without paying.

Loss prevention attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled the scene. A BGPD officer later spotted the suspect at a 7-Eleven store, but he was again able to elude capture.

The suspect is described as a white man with dirty blonde hair, between 5’6″ and 5’9″ with an average build. At the scene he was wearing a black sweatshirt with gray flower print, gray shorts with an “FG” symbol, and black tennis shoes.

If you recognize this individual or have information related to this case, please email Officer King at braaten.king@cityofbg.org and reference Case #26-1228.