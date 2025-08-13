Geneva Ann Friend: September 17, 1944 – July 31, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- Geneva Ann Friend, lovingly known as “Jimmie,” passed away peacefully on July 31, 2025, in Scappoose, Oregon, at the age of 80. Born September 17, 1944, in Seattle, Washington, Geneva grew up the cherished youngest daughter of Patricia and George Franklin in a home always filled with laughter, guests, and extended family. She graduated from Washington High School in 1962 and became the first in her family to earn a college degree, receiving her Bachelor of Science from Portland State University in 1966—a milestone she cherished dearly.

After an unforgettable trip across Europe, she married Bill Friend in 1968 and settled in St. Helens, dedicating herself first to teaching and later to raising her beloved daughters, Laura and Trish. Geneva’s passions were many: she found joy in sewing, crossword puzzles, collecting stamps and coins, singing, dancing, and gathering friends and family for games and cards.

Above all, Geneva treasured her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, reveling in every moment she shared with them-attending as many events as she could and celebrating them whenever possible. She is survived by her step-mother Phyllis Duris, sisters Frances Westphal (Jerry) and Patricia Johnson, daughters Laura (Matt) and Trish (Rocky), grandchildren Ethan, Johanna and Jillian Bennett and Austin, Tyler and Rocco Schwalge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and George Franklin, and her sister Lee Blair.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 31, 2025, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at Trish Schwalge’s home, 33135 Felisha Way, Scappoose, OR 97056. All are welcome to remember Geneva’s bright spirit and loving heart.