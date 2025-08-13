Terumi Lane Homicide Suspect Arrested—Klog 100.7 News 

The suspect in last week’s deadly stabbing in Longview’s Mint Valley neighborhood has been arrested.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew said Monday that 51-year-old Alexander Rogers of Longview was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the murder of 64-year-old Dawn Peters and the attempted murder of 73-year-old Andrew Peters, both of Longview.

Authorities said Rogers’ vehicle was found last week in the Los Angeles area. The attacks occurred at a home on Terumi Lane on August 5. Police said Rogers knew the victims and had been to their home before. He was released from prison last year after serving more than two decades.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbings remain under investigation.