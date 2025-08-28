Edward Henry Berndt: December 6, 1926 — August 3, 2025

CASTLE ROCK- Edward (Eddie) Henry Berndt, 98 yrs, entered into the presence of the Lord August 3, 2025. Ed is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lorraine Berndt. Ed and Lorraine were blessed with 4 children, Mike, Dale, Lynn, and Renee, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Ed has joined his two sons, Mike and Dale, and granddaughter Meghan, to be with Jesus.

Ed was the son of Henry and Amelia Berndt, born Dec. 6, 1926 in Castle Rock Washington. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Walter and baby Berndt (stillborn), and 8 sisters – Grace, Elsie, Selma, Evelyn, Anna, Martha, Emma, and Dorothy Marie. He is survived by one sister, Emma, and numerous nieces and nephews. His nephews and nieces remember him as a good friend and mentor.

Ed built his home in Castle Rock and moved the family from the house he built in Longview to the “farm” in 1965. In later years, the farm became a favorite destination for many family members. Grandkids and family visited for the fun of roaming in the woods and playing with Grandpa’s stuff. The furnace room was the gathering place. A large cylindrical “furnace” with water jacket, fabricated by local talent, heated the home for many years and was an engineering marvel. Most of us remember enjoying the warmth of that room.

Ed will be remembered as a very hard worker for home and family. He was an Army Veteran, graduated from PLU, and worked at Columbia and Cowlitz Railway until retirement. After retirement, Ed discovered local auctions. He was able to collect many treasures over the years. He believed everything he collected had a use for someone. His best auction buddy, Doug, was a true friend, faithfully visiting Eddie (as his friends knew him), once a week when he could no longer go to the auction. Dementia began to limit Ed’s ability to communicate, but Doug still came.

We love him and will miss him, but we rejoice in the promise of eternal life.

John 11:25-26s 25Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, 26 and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?”

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 6th, 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran in Castle Rock. Lunch will follow. Ed was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran church. Memorial donations can be made to St. Paul’s for their ongoing mission to reach the lost for Jesus.