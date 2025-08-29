Area #7 Water Main Flushing—Klog 100.7 News 

Crews are flushing water mains today in Longview’s Mint Valley area, between 30th Avenue and Coal Creek north of Ocean Beach Highway.

The work runs from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents are advised not to use water during the flushing because sediment may be stirred up. Once the work is complete, residents should run their water before drinking it or using it for laundry.