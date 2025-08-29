Kelso Kids Competed in The Drum Corps International Open Class Championships—Klog 100.7 News

Area #7 Water Main Flushing—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 29, 2025
Some local young adults got to go to Indiana this month and compete in the Corps International World Class Championships.
The 8 from Kelso are Isaac Rosado, Regan Rosado, Bran Micheletto Struble, Riana Harrington, Lizzy Ruff, Cassiah Holst, Brooke Sawyers, and Aidan Haglund; they are part of The Columbians Drum and Bugle Corps in the Tri-Cities.
In the Open Class Championships in Marion, Indiana, they took 4th place, and then in the Drum Corps International World Class Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis a few days later, they took 25th.