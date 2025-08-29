Kelso Kids Competed in The Drum Corps International Open Class Championships—Klog 100.7 News

Some local young adults got to go to Indiana this month and compete in the Corps International World Class Championships.

The 8 from Kelso are Isaac Rosado, Regan Rosado, Bran Micheletto Struble, Riana Harrington, Lizzy Ruff, Cassiah Holst, Brooke Sawyers, and Aidan Haglund; they are part of The Columbians Drum and Bugle Corps in the Tri-Cities.

In the Open Class Championships in Marion, Indiana, they took 4th place, and then in the Drum Corps International World Class Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis a few days later, they took 25th.