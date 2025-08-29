Columbia County Commissioner Ordered Not to Interact with Employee Due to Bullying—Klog 100.7 News

Columbia County has completed an investigation into Commissioner Casey Garrett, concluding that he engaged in “workplace bullying” and ordering that he not interact with a county employee involved in the case.

The complaint accused Garrett of bullying and retaliation. A third-party investigation found evidence supporting the claims but did not detail what occurred.

Earlier this month, Garrett posted on Facebook that he was being silenced for his efforts at oversight. He wrote, “Columbia County, I’m being labeled a ‘bully’ for doing my job: fighting waste and demanding accountability.”