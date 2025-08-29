Kelso Community Transformation Notice—Klog 100.7 News

The City of Kelso has released a “Community Transformation Notice” outlining a new vision for the former Koppe Metals Brownfield site at 1610 South River Road.

The plan calls for redeveloping the industrial property into safe, affordable multifamily housing along the Cowlitz River.

City officials are seeking public input on the project and will share more details during an outreach event at Tam O’Shanter Park on September 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.