Former Hope Village Staff Apply To Run Shelter—Klog 100.7 News

Last week we reported there was just one applicant to operate HOPE Village. The Daily News has now identified that applicant as a new nonprofit formed by two former HOPE Village staff members.

Longview residents Trisha Johnston and Courtney Russell created Holistic Opportunities for Personal Evolution, or HOPE, specifically to apply for the contract. They said they wanted to ensure the operation remained local after hearing of interest from out-of-town agencies.

The city will conduct an interview next week before deciding whether to award the contract.

HOPE Village has been operated by the Salvation Army since it opened in 2022, but the group did not reapply. The Longview City Council recently adopted a rule requiring the operator to be a licensed state behavioral health agency, which would allow Medicaid billing and make the facility more self-sustaining.