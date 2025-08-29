Friday:

• The Hook the Hawg Salmon Derby continues at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet through Saturday.

• The Rumble at The Rock runs all weekend at the Castle Rock Race Track. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. On Friday and Saturday, practice starts at 4 p.m. with races at 6 p.m. On Sunday, practice begins at noon and racing follows at 2 p.m.

• The 3rd Annual Membership Drive for the Longview Country Club starts Friday at 2 p.m. and continues until sunset. “Cool August Nights” features a car show, live music, food, drinks, family activities, pool access, a bounce house, face painting, and more. Public entry is free.

• The Elochoman Marina Street Market in Cathlamet runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cotton candy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 30th Avenue Safeway.

Saturday:

• The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.

• The Clatskanie Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Copes Park, with live music and seasonal events. The market runs every Saturday through September.

• Inclusion Pro Wrestling’s “Battle on the Hill” takes place at 534 Bunker Hill Road in Longview. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the first bell rings at 4 p.m.

Sunday:

• The Castle Rock Sunday Market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Haircut Express, across from Castle Rock Bakery. The market continues weekly through October.

• The 2nd Annual Cowlitz County Overdose Awareness Day is from noon to 5 p.m. at the Civic Circle in Longview.

Monday (Labor Day):

• The North Coast Big Band performs free live music from 1 to 4 p.m. at Clatskanie City Park.