Delays on Spirit Lake Highway Near Seaquest State Park—Klog 100.7 News

Drivers should expect delays this week on Spirit Lake Highway near Seaquest State Park as crews remove hazardous trees.

A single lane will be closed between mileposts 5.2 and 5.6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, with flaggers directing traffic.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the trees and branches pose a risk of falling onto the roadway and need to be removed.