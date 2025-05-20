Discovery Pass Cost Increase—Klog 100.7 News

New legislation set to take effect October 1 will raise the cost of the annual Discover Pass by 50%. The pass, which allows vehicle access to Washington state parks and lands managed by the Department of Fish & Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources, will increase from $30 to $45.

The bill was passed by the Legislature in April and signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson on Saturday. This marks the first price increase for the Discover Pass since its creation in 2011.