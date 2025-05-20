2900 Block of Ocean Beach Highway Crash—Klog 100.7 News

18-year-old from Scappoose Appears in Court after Fatal UTV Crash—KlogMay 20, 2025
Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Hann Announces Retirement—Klog 100.7 NewsMay 20, 2025
A two-vehicle crash occurred early this morning in front of the Lowe’s on Ocean Beach Highway. The collision, which involved a Ford Mustang and another passenger vehicle, happened around the 2900 block sometime around 4 a.m.
First responders were on the scene shortly after the crash. It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured, but both vehicles sustained damage significant enough to require towing.