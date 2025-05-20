18-year-old from Scappoose Appears in Court after Fatal UTV Crash—Klog

An 18-year-old Scappoose man appeared in court Monday following a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) crash on Sauvie Island that killed a 17-year-old Scappoose High School student.

According to KGW 8, the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday on private property. Authorities say the side-by-side vehicle rolled over, and when first responders arrived, the 17-year-old girl was not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Ayden Heard, was taken to the hospital and later booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.