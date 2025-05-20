Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony at LCC—Klog 100.7 News

With Memorial Day approaching on Monday, a special Flag Raising Ceremony is taking place this morning at the Lower Columbia College flagpole.

The event is hosted by the Veteran Alliance Club in partnership with American Legion Post 25, honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. Following the event, all students and staff are invited to a free luncheon at the Student Center, catered by the Red Devils Café. The luncheon will also feature a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony.