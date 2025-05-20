Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Hann Announces Retirement—Klog 100.7 News

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Hann has announced her intention to retire on January 5, 2026, after more than a decade on the bench.

Judge Hann has served as a Superior Court judge since 2011 and currently holds the role of Presiding Judge. She also chairs the Superior Court Local Rules Committee. Over the course of her judicial career, she has presided over the full spectrum of cases handled by the court.

Beyond her work in Cowlitz County, Judge Hann has made significant contributions to Washington’s judicial community. She served on the Washington State Board for Judicial Administration, which provides policy direction and leadership for the state’s court system. She has also held leadership positions within the Superior Court Judges Association and has participated on several statewide committees.

Before her appointment to the bench, Hann built a 23-year legal career that included serving as the City Attorney for Longview from 2006 to 2011.

In a statement announcing her retirement, Judge Hann said, “It has been the greatest honor and most wonderful opportunity to serve the people of Cowlitz County as a Superior Court Judge. I will greatly miss being here and all the magnificent people I work with each day.”

Officials hope that a successor will be appointed by the Governor’s Office by early September of this year to ensure a smooth transition.