Dick Williams: December 11, 1951 — January 8, 2026

KELSO- Richard “Dick” Williams was a proud veteran, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a retired millwright who took great pride in his work.

Dick served his country with honor and carried that same sense of responsibility throughout his life. As a millwright, he was known for his strong work ethic and the pride he took in doing his job well.

He is survived by his wife, ReBecca; his children, Brandi, Tabby, Joe, Jodi, Stephanie, Anthony, and Pauline; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were a constant source of pride.

Dick’s life was defined by hard work, dedication to his family, and service to his country. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.