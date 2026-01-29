Richard Charles Elliott: February 4, 1934 — January 14, 2026

LONGVIEW- Richard Charles Elliott, a beloved member of the Longview community, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2026, at the age of 91. Born on February 4, 1934, in Kelso, Washington, Richard exemplified a life well-lived, characterized by dedication to his family, friends, and his profession.

A proud graduate of Castle Rock High School in 1952, Richard was noted for his intelligence and aptitude, having skipped grades during his educational journey. His early career began as a door-to-door salesman for Watkins and in shoe sales, where he honed his exceptional communication skills. Later, he made significant contributions at Longview Fibre in the storeroom. His work ethic and commitment were evident in every aspect of his career, demonstrating the values he held dear.

Richard served honorably in the Army, an experience that shaped his character and instilled a sense of duty and service in him. He carried this spirit of dedication into his personal life, where he took great pride in raising his family.

He is remembered fondly by his daughter, Jodie Kingsbury, who cherishes the memories of their time spent together. Childhood moments of joining him on his sales routes, playing hide-and-go-seek in the backyard, and visiting the park are treasures that Jodie holds close to her heart. Richard’s warmth, intelligence, and gentle humor made a lasting impact on all who knew him.

In addition to his family, he found joy in a variety of hobbies and interests. Richard was an avid traveler, embarking on journeys several times a year to California with his late wife, Margo, to attend doll and teddy bear shows. He had a passion for gardening, especially growing roses, and enjoyed the challenge of crossword and jigsaw puzzles. His skill at pinochle brought friends together, and he often brightened the holidays with his festive decorations. Garage sales were another of his passions, reflecting his love for discovery and connection.

Richard’s legacy as a devoted father, a respected professional, and a kind friend will resonate throughout the lives he touched. He is survived by his daughter, Jodie Kingsbury, as well as several nieces and nephews who will carry his memory forward.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margo Elliott, and his daughter, Dawn Peters. Richard also survived his parents, John and Susie Elliott, as well as his siblings; Bernard Elliott, John Elliott II, Katherine Albright (sister), and sister-in-law, Kim Elliott. His niece, Barbara Albright, and several aunts and uncles also predeceased him.

Richard Charles Elliott’s journey may have come to an end, but the love and memories he imparted will forever remain a cherished part of those who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives. His remarkable spirit and unwavering dedication will be sorely missed.