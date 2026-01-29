Kalama SWAT Standoff Ends With Suicide—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A 25-year-old Longview man was found dead earlier this week after a standoff involving the SWAT team at a home in Kalama.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team helped the Kelso and Longview Police Departments search for 25-year-old Deyshawn Namock. Namock reportedly had outstanding felony warrants from the Department of Corrections for escape from community custody. He was also wanted by the Kelso and Longview police for charges including robbery and assault.

On Tuesday, Longview Police say Namock had allegedly assaulted a woman and stolen her cell phone and vehicle. Detectives knew he was associated with a woman living in the 100 block of Star Road in Kalama, and they found the stolen vehicle at that address.

This led detectives and deputies to set up containment around the home. They broadcast a series of announcements ordering anyone inside to come out. The female associated with Namock, her child, and another adult resident complied and exited; however, there was no response from him.

Kelso Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the home, and the Lower Columbia SWAT team was activated. Announcements to the home continued, but Namock did not respond.

Eventually, SWAT operators searched the residence, and during that time, a muffled popping noise was heard coming from the attic. A pole camera was used, and they later found someone positively identified as Namock inside, unresponsive. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medics attempted to provide medical assistance, but he was declared dead.