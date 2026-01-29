Antidote Tap House Closing Down—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A local watering hole is going dry — The Antidote Tap House announced earlier this week that it will close its doors for the final time this Friday.

In the announcement, the company did not say why it made the decision to shut down. They said, “It has been an incredible ride, and we are eternally grateful for the support and memories we’ve shared with you all.”

The closure of the 14th Avenue tap house comes after their Woodland location was sold more than a year ago.