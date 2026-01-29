State Senate Narrowly Passes Bill to Change DUI Threshold in Washington State—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NEws

The legal threshold to be considered driving under the influence could be changing soon in Washington state.

A divided state Senate voted 26–23 yesterday to narrowly approve legislation reducing the legal blood alcohol limit for driving from 0.08% to 0.05%. If passed by the House and signed into law by the governor, Washington would join Utah as the strictest state in the nation on drunk driving.

The bill was mostly voted on down party lines, with 24 Democrats voting in favor; however, two Republicans joined them, including 19th District State Senator Jeff Wilson of Longview. A handful of Senate Democrats voted in opposition.

Supporters say the change would reduce fatal crashes and save lives. Opponents argue the lower limit won’t significantly improve safety and could hurt bars and restaurants.