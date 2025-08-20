Diane Lynn Comer: November 14, 1961 — August 16, 2025

LONGVIEW- Diane Lynn Comer, affectionately known to many as Gomer, Gomer Pyle, and Honey Bunny, left us on August 16, 2025, in Longview, Washington. Born on November 14, 1961, in Washington, Diane demonstrated a steadfast spirit throughout her life, confronting numerous health challenges with remarkable resilience. Her most recent battle was against ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), a struggle that she approached with grace and courage.

Diane was beloved by all who knew her, and her family was the center of her world. She is survived by her long-time life partner, Jimmy Heine, whose love was a constant source of strength for her. Diane leaves behind her cherished children: daughter Jackie Silva (Charles), daughter Ramona Paxoumthong (Mone), sons Ronald Michaelson, Daniel Aker (Ashley), and Ben Aker. Her legacy continues through her twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who brought her immense joy and pride.

She was also a devoted sister, surviving her siblings Adeline Rockwell (Art), Laura Bagley (Benn), Sandy Calica, William Mooney (Amber), and Frank Clemens. Diane was predeceased by her mother, Shirlie Houghton, sister Jean Clemens, brother Jimmy Clemens, and dear nephew Gordie German and Josh Clemens.

Diane’s unwavering love for her family and friends was unparalleled, and she will be deeply missed by many. Her spirit and tenderness touched the lives of countless individuals, leaving a lasting impact that will not be forgotten. As we remember Diane, we celebrate her resilience, her love, and the memories she created for those she held dear.