David Dwight Walker: June 28, 1941 — August 9, 2025

KALAMA- David (Dave) Walker of Kalama, Washington, passed away on August 9, 2025, in Longview.

Dave was born in Souix Falls, South Dakota, on June 28, 1941. He served in the US Navy from 1962-66, mostly as radioman on the USS Henry B. Wilson. He lived in several places throughout the U.S., including Oklahoma, Arizona, Virginia, and California, but settled in the Northwest in 1973. In 1979, he married the love of his life, Colleen Patterson. They lived in Knappa, Oregon, for several years and built an A-frame home before moving to Washington and expanding the family.

Dave was an avid fisherman and boater. He fished wherever he lived or traveled, but he especially liked the Columbia and Kalama rivers. He led an annual group rafting trip on the Deschutes River for 25 years, which has become a beloved family tradition. He took the family on a summer boating trip from the origin of the Mississippi River to the mouth of the river in 2000. One could say he loved the water more than land.

He also enjoyed running, whitewater rafting, mountain climbing, and scuba diving, as well as family time. He cofounded the Sweathogs running club at Wauna mill. He was passionate about gardening and cooking, and sharing that with his family.

Dave retired from his maintenance planner position at Wauna Mill in 1997 to stay home and be Mr. Mom to the youngest of his kids, and he did a great job. He became active at the school, in the classroom and on the school board, volunteered at the church, joined the Lions club, and coached youth sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Hank Sutphin, his son James Reynvaan, and his brothers Walt Holder, Cliff Walker, and Jerry Ferguson. He is survived by his wife, Colleen, sons Troy Walker, Shawn Walker (Debbie), Patrick Walker (Michelle), Michael Walker, Keith Wright, and Kenny Wright (Kim), daughters Shannon Vosika (Tommy) and Kelley Segura (Jose), brother John Sutphin (Lulu) and sister June Dodson (Ron), as well as 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Kelso United Methodist-Presbyterian church in Kelso, Washington, on September 6th at 2pm. There will be a short reception at the church, followed by a gathering at Dave & Colleen’s home at 140 Vincent Rd in Kalama.