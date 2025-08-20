Longview Memorial Stadium Ribbon Cutting—Klog 100.7 News 

Yesterday, Longview Memorial Stadium held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate renovations that began in May. The event opened with remarks from Longview School District Superintendent Karen Cloninger, followed by the experts, Executive Director of Communication Rick Parish and Executive Director of Business Services Patti Bowen. They thanked everyone involved, including the district, JH Kelly, LSW Architects, and the Longview residents who approved the replacement levy that funded the project in 2022.

Parish said that the original stadium was built 50 years ago, and said the goal was to ensure these renovations will last another 50 years.

Upgrades included repainting the wooden seating red, installing new safety railings, netting, and LED lights, adding a new roof, replacing concrete, installing new speakers, and completely redoing the crow’s nest.

The front entrance and ticket booth were also rebuilt, along with redone restrooms and locker rooms.