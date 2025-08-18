Delays This Week on I-5 South of Woodland—Klog 100.7 News

Drivers should plan for delays this week on I-5 south of Woodland as Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews conduct inspections on the East Fork Lewis River bridges.

The work is scheduled daily from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Today, the right lane of northbound I-5 between mileposts 17.5 and 18.5 will be closed, followed by the left lane closure on Tuesday. On Wednesday, crews will shift to the southbound side with a right lane closure from milepost 19 to 18, and Thursday the left lane will be closed.