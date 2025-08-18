Castle Rock Police Arrest Suspect With Multiple Warrants—Klog 100.7 News

A Longview man with multiple warrants was arrested early Friday in Castle Rock.

Castle Rock Police Corporal Jeff Gann said an officer contacted a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue South, near Lions Pride Park. The officer identified the driver as 68-year-old Brent Johnson of Longview, who had several outstanding warrants.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail. Authorities did not release details on the warrants.