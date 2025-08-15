8/15-8/17/2025 Weekend Events Klog 100.7 News

Friday:

The Kelso Kids Market is back Friday from 10am to 12:30pm at Kelso City Hall. Come Support Young Entrepreneurs selling items they made.

The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cotton candy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 30th Avenue Safeway.

The Caregiver Fair is happening this afternoon at the Hope Center in Cathlamet. If you are looking for a caregiver or looking for work, come from 1 to 3pm.

Squirrel Fest kicks off Friday with the Nutty Comedy Night. It is a live stand-up comedy and a country music show at the Civic Circle from 5:30 to 9:30pm. Then Saturday it is a full day of squirrel fest activities from 10 am to 10 pm at the Civic Circle. They will have live music, games, food, the kids’ zone, vendors, and the Squirrel Bridge Tours.

The 10th Annual Garlic Festival is in Clatskanie’s Cope Park Friday and Saturday. A picnic in the park runs 6-8pm Friday; all proceeds go to the Clatskanie Food Hub. Saturday is the Garlic Festival Market from 10am to 3pm with free admission, then a Film Screening starting at 6:30pm.

The Longview Parks and Rec Under the Stars Movie Nights start Friday. Pre-movie activities start at 7:30pm; movies start at dusk. Friday’s movie is Ghostbusters at Martin’s Dock.

Saturday:

The 4th annual Mountain Mania Car Show is Saturday in downtown Castle Rock, 8am-2pm. It’s Custom and Classic Cars, local vendors, prizes, and more!

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue, and the Clatskanie Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Copes Park with live music and seasonal events.

The Crafted Beer Festival runs during Squirrel Fest at Longview’s Civic Circle, noon to 10pm on August 16th. Crafted is a celebration that offers 80 different craft beers, wine and ciders from the great PNW and beyond!

The Kalama Harbor Brewfest runs from noon to 10pm Saturday at the Kalama McMenamins Harbor Lodge.



The Kalama Street Dance Party is at the former OYO parking Lot Saturday from 4pm. Live music! Dancing! A beer garden! Great food! And pop-up market!

Sunday:The Sunday Market in Castle Rock runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Haircut Express, across from Castle Rock Bakery, and will continue weekly through October.