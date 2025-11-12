Cupid’s Aroma Shutting Down—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A popular coffee shop on Commerce Avenue known for its crepes is closing its doors. Cupid’s Aroma announced that its final day of business will be Saturday, November 15, and is reminding customers to use any remaining gift cards before then.

The owners say the decision to close comes due to family circumstances but added that this may not be goodbye forever.

As they prepare to shut down, Cupid’s Aroma is selling much of its equipment, with prices listed on the shop’s Facebook page.