Bryant Beats Black in Longview City Council Race—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Coal Creek Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsNovember 11, 2025
Another batch of ballots from last Tuesday’s general election has been counted, and things continue to look good for Chris Bryant in his Longview City Council Position 6 race. Bryant’s lead over Oliver Black grew by 54 votes and now stands at 188 — just over a 2% margin.
With just an estimated 50 ballots left to count in Cowltiz County it appears this race is settled. In Washington, a mandatory machine recount only occurs if the difference between the top two candidates is less than 2,000 votes and also less than one-half of one percent of the total votes cast for both candidates.
In Woodland, the City Council Position 1 race remains tight — JJ Burke leads Aaron Brown by just 17 votes.
In the Toutle School Board Director District 5 race, Shebanyah VanHoof has widened her lead over Heather Shoonover to 73 votes.
The next election update is scheduled for tomorrow at 5 p.m. Overall turnout is listed at 33.15%.