Coal Creek Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about Sunday evening’s crash on Coal Creek Road.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill says the investigation is ongoing, but the initial report indicates a Jeep Cherokee crossed into the oncoming lane near Woodside Drive around 5:40 p.m. The Cherokee collided with a Honda Civic, and both drivers were taken for medical treatment.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.