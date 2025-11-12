Rigo’s Expanding to Vancouver—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Bryant Beats Black in Longview City Council Race—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsNovember 11, 2025
A local Latin restaurant is expanding south, less than two years after opening its first location.
Rigo’s Restaurant in Longview announced plans to open a second location in Vancouver, inside the Grand Central Retail Center at 7110 Columbia House Blvd., Suite 105.
Rigo’s first opened in March 2024 at the former Terry’s spot on Ocean Beach Highway. The owners haven’t yet announced an opening date for the new location.