Cowltiz PUD Rate Hike Passed—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz PUD Board of Commissioners voted yesterday to approve rate increases that will take effect next month.

In a release, the board said they recognize any increase can be difficult and worked to minimize the impact. Residential customers will see an average increase of 4%, about $5 per month, while commercial and industrial customers will see a 1.2% increase.

The hike is driven by higher power and transmission costs from the Bonneville Power Administration.

Board Chair Commissioner Dave Quinn said, “We’re committed to engaging with our community and equipping our neighbors with the tools they need to navigate these changes together.” Customers can find assistance programs and energy-saving tips at cowlitzpud.org or by contacting Customer Service.