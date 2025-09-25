Water Main Flushing in Highlands & St. Helens Neighborhoods of Longview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Tomorrow, City of Longview utility crews will be flushing water mains in Area One, which includes the Highlands and St. Helens neighborhoods.

The work will take place between Industrial Way and Nichols Boulevard, from Oregon Way to Washington Way, between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. During this time, residents are advised to avoid using water. After flushing is complete, it’s recommended to let water run for a short time before drinking it or using it for laundry.