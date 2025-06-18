Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office New Employees—Klog

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed three new team members: two deputies and a support specialist in the Enforcement Records Department.

Delani Aldrich joins the office as the new support specialist, bringing experience from the medical field, where she worked as an insurance specialist.

Deputies Marcus Rhoades and Ricky Valdovinos were sworn in by Sheriff Brad Thurman yesterday. Both come to the department from self-employment backgrounds, having owned and operated their own businesses before making the move to law enforcement.