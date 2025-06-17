Rolland “Rolly” Lee Chrest: June 29, 1940 — June 8, 2025

LONGVIEW- Rolland “Rolly” Lee Chrest, 84, of Longview, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, at his home after a long and resilient battle with cancer.

Rolly was born June 29, 1940, in Bowbells, North Dakota, to Vernon and Henrietta (Gleave) Chrest. In 1951, he moved with his family to Longview, WA, where he graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1958.

In 1960, Rolly married Sharon Miller, and together they raised their two children in Longview. A hardworking man with an unwavering work ethic, Rolly made his living as a pipe fitter with Local Union 26 and also took pride in farming and raising cattle.

Rolly was known for his quick wit, captivating storytelling, and ability to bring laughter wherever he went. A strong and steady presence, many considered him the toughest man they knew – yet to his grandchildren, he was a soft-hearted teddy bear.

In his younger years, Rolly was a Golden Gloves boxer and later became a boxing coach. He was actively involved in his community, coaching Little League baseball and participating in bowling, basketball, shuffleboard, and foosball leagues. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing the lawn any chance he got, and sharing a cold beer with family and friends in his shop. Rolly was also a member of the Rainier Eagles and the Ocean Park Moose.

He is survived by his daughter, Joann Nelson (Keith); his son, Bart Chrest (Julie); three granddaughters, Amanda Nelson, Richelle Chrest, and Jamie Chrest; two great-grandsons, Shane Rusher and Keith Goodbla; his sister, Judi Whitehead; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents; his brother, Orville Chrest; and sisters Betty Masters, Verna Justin, and Lilia Winiarchik.

A celebration of Rolly’s life will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, with a reception to follow.