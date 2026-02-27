Alley closure Behind Broadway Street—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Nominations Sought for 2026 Robert A. Long Historic Preservation Award—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 27, 2026
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Controlled Burn Training—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 27, 2026
The City of Longview Street Division is going to be replacing concrete panels in an alley behind Broadway Street starting next week. The work will be behind 1114 Broadway, near Love Overwhelming, starting at 7 a.m. Monday and running until 4 p.m. the following Monday, March 9. During that time, that portion of the alley will be closed.