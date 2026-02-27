Nominations Sought for 2026 Robert A. Long Historic Preservation Award—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It is nomination time for the annual Robert A. Long Historic Preservation Award. The City of Longview Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations by 5 p.m. on March 5.

The commission wants to recognize community members who have contributed to the history and story of Longview and who have completed outstanding work in the field of historic preservation.

Nominations should include a written summary of the accomplishments and contributions of the nominee to historic preservation in Longview. Award criteria and nomination packets are available online at the MyLongview website.

Nominations can either be submitted by email to irener@mylongview.com or by mail to Longview City Hall, Irene Rutikanga, P.O. Box 128.

Winners will be announced in May during Historic Preservation Month.