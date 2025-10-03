Work on Tennant Way Through November 17th—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Heads up if you drive on Tennant Way—road work starts next week and will run through November 17.

The project covers 9th through 14th avenues, where five intersections will get traffic signal upgrades. Crews will also add fresh crosswalk striping, updated stop bars, and new pedestrian signals with push buttons.

Work will run weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should expect lane closures, flaggers, temporary four-way stops, and occasional signal outages. Each intersection is expected to take about a week, though the schedule could shift depending on weather and progress.