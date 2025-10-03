One Dead in Crash East of Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Work on Tennant Way Through November 17th—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 3, 2025
The driver of a vehicle is dead after a crash just after midnight on NE Etna Road, east of Woodland.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched around 12:08 a.m. near the 9100 block of NE Etna Road, just across the Lewis River from Ariel. They found the driver dead inside the vehicle, while a passenger was taken to a hospital.
Neither person has been publicly identified. The cause of the crash is under investigation.