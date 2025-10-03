50501 Hands Off Healthcare Protest—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The 50501 Movement will hold another protest tomorrow at Longview’s Civic Circle. This demonstration, called the “Hands Off Healthcare Protest,” is in response to the government shutdown and what organizers say are false claims that only undocumented immigrant healthcare would be affected under a Republican funding proposal.

The protest is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. at R.A. Long Park. The group’s slogan for the event is: “Tell the gang from the Epstein Files to Leave Medicaid & ACA the Hell Alone.”