Woman Killed & Four More Injured in I-5 DUI Crash South of Ridgefield—Klog 100.7 News

A Portland woman was killed and four others were injured — including a Longview man now facing charges — in a DUI crash south of Ridgefield early Saturday morning.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, 23-year-old Skylar Wainis of Longview was driving southbound on I-5 at milepost 11 in an SUV when he rear-ended a car driven by 76-year-old Young Chun of Beaverton at 4:52 a.m. Both vehicles had been in the right lane. After the collision, Wainis’s SUV crossed through the middle and left lanes before hitting the cable barrier and coming to rest on the left shoulder. Chun’s vehicle left the roadway, went through a fence, and came to rest on another road.

One of Chun’s passengers, 19-year-old Sadie Bobo of Portland, was declared dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed she had not been wearing a seatbelt. Chun had one other passenger in his car, and Wainis also had one passenger; all surviving occupants were transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Wainis is facing charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.