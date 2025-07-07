The Nassa Point Fire, which broke out on the evening of the 4th of July along Ocean Beach Highway near Cathlamet, is now just about contained.

The blaze began shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday near milepost 40 of Ocean Beach Highway. It quickly grew to several acres in size and prompted Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations in the area of Maple Ridge Road and Nassa Point. Those evacuation orders were canceled within a few hours. At its peak, the fire was reportedly around 7 acres in size, according to the Wahkiakum County Department of Emergency Management.

Over the past couple of days, Washington State Department of Transportation crews have closed Ocean Beach Highway throughout the day in the area while containment and cleanup efforts continued.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and it is not yet known if fireworks were involved.