Winlock Woman Charged After Throwing Rock at Building Owned By Major—Klog 100.7 News

A Winlock woman has been charged with second-degree malicious mischief after admitting to throwing a rock that damaged two windows of a building owned by Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson.

According to The Chronicle, 39-year-old Sarah Meyers was arrested and had her bail set at $15,000 on Monday. She told Winlock Police that she threw the rock in retaliation for recent city actions taken against a property connected to her.

Residents at Meyers’ address were served with a warrant for abatement and a notice to vacate on May 9. The notice gave residents until May 19 to leave the property, with the city authorized to begin cleanup as of May 20.

Public records from an April 28 council meeting noted concerns about activity at the same address. One resident mentioned hearing an explosion, which reportedly was from an RV fire.

Meyers has a lengthy criminal history, including 10 prior warrants, three burglary convictions, and multiple non-felony offenses.