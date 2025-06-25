4th of July Firework Rules—Klog 100.7 News

You’ve probably seen firework stands popping up ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

There are some rules on when you are allowed to discharge fireworks in Cowlitz County; however, be aware that your city might have specific ordinances with stricter rules—so be sure to check their website.

Fireworks are allowed starting this Saturday and Sunday between the hours of noon and 11pm. From Monday, June 29th, to Friday, July 4th, they are allowed between the hours of 9am and midnight. The last day fireworks are allowed is July 5th, from 9am to 11pm.