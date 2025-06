If you work in Oregon, your paycheck could be going up starting next month—the state minimum wage is increasing. Statewide, it will go up by 35 cents.

Oregon handles its minimum wage a bit differently. There’s the Portland Metro rate, which will be $15.95 per hour; the standard rate, which includes Columbia County, will be $15.05 per hour; and the non-urban rate will be $14.05 per hour.