Washington State Motor Vehicle Administration Scam—Klog 100.7 News

Be on the lookout for a text message scam going around, claiming to be a “Final notice from the Washington State Motor Vehicle Administration.”

The texts are coming from a +63 country code, which is the Philippines. The message claims you have unpaid traffic tickets that are due immediately. It threatens to report you to the Motor Vehicle Administration’s illegal database, suspend your vehicle registration, suspend your driver’s license for 30 days, charge a 35% service fee, and claims this will affect your credit score.

The Washington Department of Transportation has confirmed this is a scam. Do not click any links included in the message.