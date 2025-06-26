Fisherman Dies Off the Coast of Seaside—Klog 100.7 News

Oregon Minimum Wage to Rise on July 1st—Klog 100.7 NewsJune 25, 2025
A fisherman drowned yesterday morning off the coast of Seaside.
Rescue swimmers reached the man around 8:52 a.m., but despite efforts to save him, he was later pronounced dead at Providence Seaside Hospital. Authorities have not yet released his identity.
Seaside officials are urging beachgoers and anglers to exercise extreme caution when entering the Pacific Ocean, they say that even seemingly calm waters can pose serious risks.