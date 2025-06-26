Two People Found Dead Near Vancouver Lake—Klog 100.7 News

Vancouver Police are investigating after two men were found dead early Tuesday morning near Vancouver Lake.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a 911 call made from the area northwest of Hazel Dell, along the Northwest Erwin O. Rieger Memorial Highway. The caller reportedly requested an ambulance and stated that he and his friend intended to die by suicide.

Both men were found dead at the scene, each with at least one gunshot wound. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identities of the men, along with the official cause and manner of death, following autopsies.