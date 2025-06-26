Investigation Into Former Interim Cowlitz Tribal Police Chief Continues—Klog 100.7 News

The former interim Cowlitz Tribal Police Chief who died by suicide on April 23rd may have had an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl he coached at Heritage High School, according to investigators.

54-year-old Charles “Rob” Gardiner shot himself in a vehicle after the girl’s parents found him in her bedroom, partially undressed.

The Columbian reports that Clark County sheriff’s deputies have reviewed surveillance footage showing “inappropriate contact” between Gardiner and the girl at the school’s gym during a private practice session.

The investigation into Gardiner’s alleged misconduct began after his suicide. The victim initially did not want to share information, but she eventually told deputies that Gardiner texted her regularly and had sneaked into her house several times before. The girl’s parents said Gardiner had bought her gifts, including an iPad, which they made her return. Her contact information was saved in Gardiner’s phone as “Wifey,” and his phone’s wallpaper was reportedly an inappropriate photo of her.