St. Helens Celebrating the First Phase of the Waterfront Redevelopment Project—Klog 100.7 News

A ribbon-cutting is being held today to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the St. Helens Waterfront Redevelopment Project. The ceremony will take place at 4:30pm at Columbia View Circle, located at the intersection of The Strand and Cowlitz Street.

Afterward, Hit Machine will perform at the Wauna Credit Union Stage for 13 Nights on the River at 6pm in the Columbia View Park amphitheater.

During the event, many local Riverfront District stores will stay open late for shopping and dining.